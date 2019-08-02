St. Charles County police ask for help finding missing teen

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo.—The St. Charles County Police Department needs the public’s assistance in finding a missing 16-year-old.

Evelyn L. Holt was last seen on Thursday, August 1 around 3:00 p.m. at Mid Rivers Mall and has not returned home.

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with blue hair. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, black tank top, and white Van shoes, police say.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call Det. Knobbe at 636-949-3000, ext. 4465.