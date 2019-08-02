× St. Louis-area amnesty program helping people to clear their record

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Since 2000, the St. Louis Metropolitan Amnesty Program has helped more than 20,000 local residents overcome challenges connected with outstanding warrants. The program helps individuals get on the right track by helping them get outstanding warrants off their record.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Area Amnesty Program has proven to be one of the most sought after resources for the residents in the area. This year it is projected that over 70 municipalities will participate.

For the first time municipalities as far out as Jefferson County have signed on. The plan is to have a satellite location for citizens in rural Missouri. The St. Louis Metropolitan Area Amnesty Program will also be featured at the Urban League Urban Expo on Sunday, August 11th.

The amnesty program takes place at the following locations and times:

Saturday, August 3rd

St. Louis Community College Forest Park

5600 Oakland Ave.

7am – 1pm

Wednesday, August 7th

Greater St. Mark’ Church

9950 Glen Owen Dr.

10am – 5pm

Saturday, August 10th

St. Louis Community College Florissant Valley

3400 Pershall Blvd.

10am – 5pm

Sunday, August 11th

Urban League Community Expo

America Center

10am – 5pm