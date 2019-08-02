SLPS host back to school fair for homeless families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Public School District is helping some students get ready for class.

The annual Students In Transition Back To School Community Health Fair is Friday, August 2 for homeless families. The fair runs from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the school district office on North 11th street.

Students are able to receive immunizations, medical and sports physicals as well as dental exams and mental health services. Students eligible for the fair are those who lack a regular, adequate nighttime residence.