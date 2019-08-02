STL Moms: How To Secretly Retire in 3 Steps

Posted 8:45 am, August 2, 2019

ST. LOUIS -  Retiring early is something many dreams about, but probably don't think is a realistic dream.  Certified Financial Planner, Travis Freeman joined FOX 2  with what he calls the secret retirement.

Step 1 - Define your retirement in detail: conduct this exercise for travel, vehicles, gifts to family or charity, etc. The wants vs. Needs will come into place in step two.

Step 2 - analyze your goals: completing a comprehensive financial plan

Step 3 - Write the next chapter: you may know precisely what you`re retiring from.

