ST. LOUIS, Mo. - We welcomed Judith Cullen, Executive Director of Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation and Lana Pepper, Secretary of the Board for the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation.

They came in to tell us more about the Rising Stars Showcase taking place this Sunday.

The Rising Stars Showcase is Sunday, August 4 at 2pm. The event is free to the public at Sheldon Concert Hall.

For more information visit:

https://www.foxpacf.org/event/rising-stars-showcase-2/