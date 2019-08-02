× Tim’s Travels: Rivercity Rascals to host STL Legends Game Saturday

ST. LOUIS – Would you consider Tim Ezell a legend?

The Rivercity Rascals are preparing for their legends softball game Saturday, August 3 and Ezell joined them on the field.

STL Legends Game is a celebrity-style softball game featuring St. Louis Sports Legends. This season`s game features Isaac Bruce, Lance Berkman, Jason Motte, Pat Maroon, Bo Hart, Kerry Robinson, Andy McCollum, and Mike Jones.

The game starts at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are only $20 dollars.

For more information visit: www.rivercityrascals.com