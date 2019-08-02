Two men charged after 4-year-old nearly becomes next child shooting victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENNINGS, Mo. — A four-year-old boy was inches from becoming yet another child shooting victim in the St. Louis area. Two young men shot rapid-fire into a home on Helen Avenue, police said. About 20 shots were fired into the house, according to residents. There are at least a dozen bullet holes inside and outside of the house.

“All of a sudden I heard something go pow, pow,” said the boy’s mother, who asked to keep their identities concealed.

There were six people in the house on a Thursday afternoon, she said, including her mother and her two teenage sons. Her 4-year-old was at a small desk playing on a computer. There’s a bullet hole in the wall molding, just above where his head was.

His mother thought about all of the other young people shot and killed in the St. Louis area recently, at least 8 since June. This happened on July 18th, 2 days before Eddie Hill, 10, was shot in the chest and killed on a front porch in a drive-by shooting in St. Louis.

Terone Julion is charged with assault and weapons charges; plus federal drug and weapons charges in the Jennings case. He and alleged accomplice, Jamon Womack, 20, who faces the same charges, are known members of the “Murdaa” street gang. There’s no word on a motive for the shooting.

“My baby, he’s 4 years old,” his mother said. “He hasn’t done anything to nobody. I’m like, why would they do that? I just thought about all those kids that have gotten hurt this summer. I was just thinking about him. He could have been one of those kids."

Julion and Womack remain jailed without bond.

