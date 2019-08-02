Variety teen’s new power wheelchair allows him to stand up for school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — It’s back to school time and for Variety teen, Nick George, a wheelchair will be bringing him a whole new look on life at school. Nick was born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta or brittle bone disease causing broken ribs, a broken arm, and a broken leg at birth. That has never dampened his spirit. Nick is entering high school at St. Louis University High and this new power wheelchair is going to take him to new heights!

The new features of the power chair will allow Nick to stand and look people in the eye. Susan Schuh with Variety says “all those features are what is going to make Nick independent. He doesn’t need an aid at school.”

Nick George received a warm welcome from St. Louis University High (SLUH). Tim Curdt with SLUH says “Anything that SLUH can do to welcome a student of Nick’s caliber, to give him the same experience of his 240 classmates, is great.”

Nick was in the Children’s Theatre in the past and is thrilled to start a band in high school. With the new power chair, it will help him play the drums as well as other instruments.

This year's Children's Theater will be putting on Mary Poppins in October and tickets are currently on sale. Click here for tickets to the show. To learn more about Variety the Children’s Charity or to make a donation, visit varietystl.org.

KTVI and KPLR are the exclusive media partners with Variety the Children's Charity of St. Louis.