Virginia inmates donate lawnmowers to teens, help them start their own business

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - It’s a gift of opportunity for two teenagers - and it comes from an unexpected place.

“It feels good because I don’t have to depend on anyone’s lawnmower. I got my own!” 17-year-old Demario Locus said.

Four inmates at the Buckingham Correctional Center in Dillwyn, Virginia made the gift possible, according to WTKR.

LeMar Anderson has been in prison for 22 years. He said these lawnmowers are more than just a gift.

“Hopefully give some kids the opportunity to do some things for the summer time that will keep them from getting into some mischief or down the wrong path,” Anderson said.

He and the other inmates decided to save up and donate lawnmowers, gas tanks, branded t-shirts and businesses cards to the teens to help them start their own businesses.

“I’m doing something productive!” Locus said. The other teenager, Malik A., said, “It feels good because I’m my own business owner.”

LeMar has some advice to the two in a letter he wrote them.

“Think of this as a way to make some money the right way - and avoid some of the same mistakes that I am in and avoid some of the places I am in.”