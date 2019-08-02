Volunteers needed to make sure students are safe at St. Louis bus stops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Better Family Life is kicking off a new initiative designed to keep students safe when they return to school.

Neighborhood Net is looking for 500 volunteers to monitor bus stops the first week of school. The community wants to make sure students are safe and they feel safe the first day of school and all year round.

Volunteers will be vetted and trained to man the bus stops August 13th through August 16th.

There are two information sessions for volunteers. They are both at Sweetie Pies Upper Crust on Delmar Boulevard Monday and Tuesday, August 5th and 6th from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.