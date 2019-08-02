Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, August 3-4, 2019

Grace City Wide Fair

Date: Sunday, August 4 Venue: Tower Grove Park, South St. Louis, MO

Time: Noon-5:00pm Admission :Free (Food for $$)

4 Hands Brewing Company and Grace Meat + Three are bringing back the County Fair to the city. This event will feature some of St. Louis’ finest showcasing their approaches on traditional county fair provisions. There will be live music and family-friendly entertainment (face painting, balloon artists, and caricaturists). This is a BYOBlanket event.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2427040294226008/

Open Highway Music Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 3-4 (Friday too) Venue: Off Broadway, South St. Louis

Doors open at 7pm, Show starts at 8pm

Tickets: $25.00-$40.00

Saturday: Justin Townes Earl with River Kittens

Sunday: Jade Bird,

http://www.openhighwaymusicfestival.com/

Ironman 55

Date: Saturday, August 3 Venue: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Pevely, MO

Gates Open: 4:00 PM Grandstands: $12, Children 12 years old and under are FREE

Ironman 55 featuring the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Sprint Cars, POWRi National Midgets & DIRTcar UMP Modifieds

https://federatedautopartsraceway.com/race-events/

Garden Party Lights

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 3-4 Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden

Time: Doors and Biergarten open 6:00pm, Multimedia show starts at dark

Tickets: Adult $18/$20, Child $3/$10 – Discounts for Members

The Garden becomes your after-hours destination for drinks, lights, music, and dynamic multimedia Thursday-Sunday evenings. Sunday nights in July and August are family nights, featuring $3 for tickets for kids 3-12. Admission to the Doris I. Schnuck Children's Garden will be included.

http://events.missouribotanicalgarden.org/gardenpartylights

Archeology Day

Dates: Saturday August 3 Venue: Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Collinsville, IL

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm Admission: Free

Located at Cahokia Mounds is the site of the remains of the most sophisticated Native American Civilization north of Mexico. Come for a day of demonstrations of ancient crafts, artifact processing, storytelling and hands-on activities. The excavations will be open for tours. Visitors can help screen dirt and speak with the archaeologists working at the site.

https://cahokiamounds.org/events/

Pompeii: The Exhibition

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 3-4 (Friday too) Venue: St. Louis Science Center

Adults: $19.95, Seniors: $16.95, Children 5-12: $14.95, Children 4 and Under: Free (free ticket required)

Discount for members

Time: 10:00am-4:30pm

A volcano awakens, a city vanishes. Relive the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius and the rediscovery of the Roman city of Pompeii with more than 150 authentic artifacts and engaging interactives.

https://www.slsc.org/exhibits-attractions/pompeii-the-exhibition/

Amazing Animal Encounters

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 3-4 Venue: World Bird Sanctuary, Valley Park, MO

Time: 11:00am and 3:00pm Admission: Free

Exciting and individually unique shows presented by Naturalists who will share fascinating information about a variety of our birds, mammals and reptiles. Learn about the amazing animals that share our planet and what you can do to help them survive. https://www.worldbirdsanctuary.org/events/amazing-animal-encounters/

Stages St. Louis: “Grease”

Date: Saturday & Sunday, August 3-4 Venue: Robert G. Reim Theatre, Kirkwood, MO

Saturday: 4pm, 8pm; Sunday: 2pm Tickets start at $52.00

Welcome to Rydell High where Danny Zuko and his gang of Burger Palace Boys and Pink Ladies rule the school! Bursting with explosive energy and 1950’s nostalgia, GREASE blends an irresistible mix of adolescent angst and All-American teen spirit.

https://www.stagesstlouis.org/Home/Shows/Grease/

Union Avenue Opera: “La bohème”

Date: Saturday, August 3 Venue: Union Avenue Opera 733 N. Union Boulevard, St. Louis

Time: 8:00pm Tickets: $30.00-$55.00

Join the Bohemian Revolution in the heart of 19th-century Paris as a group of struggling artists strives to create beautiful art, find love, and ultimately live life to the fullest in Puccini’s romantic operatic blockbuster.

https://unionavenueopera.org/2019-productions/la-boheme/

Hawthorne Players: Footloose

Date: Saturday, August 3 Venue: Eagan Civic Center, Florissant, MO

Time: 7:30pm Tickets: $20.00 Adult; $18.00 Senior/Students

Based on the hit, Ren and his mother have moved from Chicago to a small town. As the new kid, he finds himself at odds with most of the town and struggles against the local preacher’s ban on dancing. When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren’s reputation.

https://www.florissantmo.com/topic/index.php?topicid=129&structureid=28