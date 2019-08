Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's time for kids to head back to school and there is an effort underway. In the Riverview Gardens School District an effort will be made to recruit mentors and prepare students for graduations organizers also holding a back to school drive.

Joining us this morning on Fox 2 is Dr. Eboni January-OB/GYN, Author, Medical Director of Persona Enrichment and Health Spa.