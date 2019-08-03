× Children’s book museum set to open in Kansas City next year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – An artist-driven nonprofit says it plans to open a museum that celebrates children’s literature in a Kansas City warehouse early next year.

Rabbit Hole co-founder Debbie Pettid tells KCUR-FM that they’ve chosen renowned works and sometimes-overlooked titles by authors from diverse backgrounds to fill the 165,000 square foot (15,300 square meter) space just north of downtown.

The nonprofit bought the warehouse last year and started on the second phase of construction in July after raising more than half of its $12 million budget. It plans to open the museum in March 2020.

The space will include dozens of exhibits, including Max’s room from Maurice Sendak’s “Where the Wild Things Are,” and a “Goodnight Moon” room to host book clubs and other events.