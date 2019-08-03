Police ID woman shot to death at Kansas City festival

Posted 12:24 pm, August 3, 2019, by , Updated at 12:23PM, August 3, 2019

police car with switched on emergency lights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -_ Police have identified a woman killed by a stray bullet when shots were fired during a fight at a popular monthly Kansas City arts district festival.

Kansas City police say 25-year-old Erin Langhofer died following the Friday night shooting in the Crossroads District as the First Fridays event was underway. Police were called just after 10 p.m. about a fight and say arriving officers heard gunfire and saw people running. As the crowd cleared, a woman later identified as Langhofer was found with a gunshot wound. Police say she was near a food truck when she was hit. She died at a hospital.

Police say three people seen running from the area were detained for questioning. There were no reports of arrests by late Saturday morning.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.