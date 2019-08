× Police searching for two armed robbers who held up an assisted living home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – St. Louis City Police are searching for two suspects wanted for a robbery at Northview Village Assisted Living Home.

Around 2:15pm on Saturday in the 2400 block of Kingshighway, the suspects entered the administrative office and held employees up at gunpoint.

The suspects stole money and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is still ongoing.