2019 Mizzou Football Preview

Posted 11:02 pm, August 4, 2019

Fox 2's Sports Final previews the 2019 Mizzou Tigers football season. KTVI Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne and Missouri Tigers radio analyst Howard Richards break down the 2019 team which includes new quarterback Kelly Bryant.

 

