9 dead, 16 injured in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio

Nine people are dead after a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, according to police. Dayton Police say the suspect also is dead. Sixteen additional people were injured in the incident that took place within 13 hours of a shooting that left 20 dead in El Paso, Texas.

The Dayton shooting took place around 1 a.m. outside on East 5th Street in the city’s Oregon district, a popular downtown area, Dayton Deputy Director and Assistant Chief of the Police Lt. Col. Matt Carper told reporters early Sunday morning.

The suspect, who was shot and killed by responding officers, has not yet been identified, but Carper said the subject fired a “long gun” with multiple rounds. The shooting happened as the suspect was making his way toward a bar called Ned Peppers, Montgomery County Emergency Services spokeswoman Deb Decker said.

The shooter wore body armor, Decker said.

No officers were injured in the confrontation, Carper said.

Police believe the suspect acted alone and that there is no remaining threat to the community, but the investigation is ongoing, Carper said. The FBI is assisting with the investigation, Carper said. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

Though many people were killed or injured, Carper said that the incident was over quickly, because officers were already patrolling in the vicinity when the gunshots started.

“As bad as this is, it could have been much, much worse, as I think everyone will become aware of here as more information unfolds,” Carper said.

Miami Valley Hospital communications department Terrea Little said the hospital received 16 victims from the shooting. She would not characterize the injuries.

Elizabeth Long, spokeswoman at Kettering Health Network, which operates several Dayton area hospitals including Kettering Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center told CNN that 13 people were taken to three of the network’s hospitals, many with gunshot wounds to the “lower extremities.” At least one person was shot in the abdomen and at least two people were taken into surgery. She did not give an age range for the injured.

Dayton Police previously said via Twitter that were “investigating an active shooter incident” in the city’s Oregon district and asked residents to avoid the area. The Oregon district is a historic neighborhood with many bars and restaurants.

Dayton police are asking that anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that would help in the investigation call 937-225-6217.