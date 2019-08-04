Competitive eating; more than just stuffing your face with food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Brandon Clark, a.k.a 'Da Garbage Disposal', joins the show to discuss the sport of competitive eating.

His career started about 2 and half years ago he has not slowed down since as Saturday, August 3rd was his 100th contest he has competed in.

The competitions that Clark compete in range from ice cream, to pizza and more.

'Da Garbage Disposal' will be competing in Las Vegas on Sunday, August 28th in the Scorpion Hot Chicken Wing Contest.

Check out his Facebook page at Facebook.com/dagarbagedisposal.