ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Donald Bouton, an Uber driver and creator of Backseat Inklings, joins the show to discuss his journal that has stories written from people from 37 different countries.

Donald Bouton asked his writers to jot down the most positive impact in their lives.

The journal has since been turned into a book full of heart-warming stories from across the world.

There will be a book signing on Saturday, August 24th from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at Main Street Books.