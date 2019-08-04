Get your child ready for the new school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Bill Stephens from the St. Louis Public Library joins the show to discuss parent's final preparations for their child's return to school in the upcoming weeks.

From books to databases, homework helpers and more, the library has an endless amount of resources that can help a child get through the school year.

Parents can also get help from the library on the parents page found on the website including a list of book recommendations for children from birth to teenage years.

Visit slpl.org for more information on their resources and tools for parents and kids.