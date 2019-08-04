Hancock & Kelley – Deconstructing the Democratic Presidential debates

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This week on Hancock and Kelley, Mike Colombo was in for host John Brown. The group discussed the latest round of Democratic debates. From there they talked about President Trump, and criticism he’s received for comments on race.

This week the guys also covered a slew of recent GOP retirement announcements, some chaos at the DCCC and a candidate dropping out of a 2020 Missouri Congressional race.

The final segment focused on the announcement Square would be bringing jobs to St.Louis.

The show concluded with H & K’s final thoughts.