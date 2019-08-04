Massey Excited to be a Tiger

Freshman wide receiver and Kirkwood High School graduate Maurice Massey is excited to be a Missouri Tiger! The talented football star stayed in state to play college ball and is super excited that the Tigers first game is four weeks away. Massey talked it over with Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate at the opening of Tigers football camp this past Friday.

 

