One on One with Cardinals Hall of Famer Scott Rolen

Former Cardinals star 3rd baseman from 2002-07 Scott Rolen will be inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame later this month. Rolen was recently in town for a reunion of the 2004 St. Louis Cardinals team that won 105 games, but lost to the Boston Red Sox in the World Series. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talked it over with Rolen, reliving the best memories of that 2004 team.