× Rare coins featured at state unclaimed property auction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs will host a live auction of unclaimed property at the Illinois State Fair.

Items for sale include an 1854 Indian Princess $3 coin, a 1984 Chicago Cubs baseball signed by Ryne Sandberg, 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition Tickets and jewelry.

There will be a public preview of the items for sale on Monday at the James R. Thompson Center in downtown Chicago.

The live auction will be held Aug. 17 in Springfield.

Unclaimed property, including items found in safe deposit boxes, are turned over the state treasurer’s office after private groups try for at least five years to locate the owner.