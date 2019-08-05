× Boyz II Men playing the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis this fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Boyz II Men is coming to the St. Louis this fall. The best selling R & B group of all time will be at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, September 27 at 8 p.m.

The group’s past hits include: “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly” and many others. And their recent albums have earned them major critical acclaim as well. Their Decca label debut, Motown: A Journey Through Hitsville USA earned them two Grammy Nominations.

For information on tour dates and everything Boyz II Men, head to: www.BoyzIIMen.com.