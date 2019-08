Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Larry Perlmutter, the Communication and Development Manager of Rise Community Development, joins the show to discuss Rise and the Rise Up Festival and get a special performance from an old star.

The Rise Up Festival will be Saturday, August 17th from 2:00-11:00 P.M.

The event will be held at 1627 Washington Ave.

For more information visit riseupfestival.org or call 314-333-7008.