× Driver charged after 3 die in wreck during police chase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -A 29-year-old Springfield man is charged with three counts of second-degree murder after a crash killed three people.

Andrew Lynch is jailed with no bond after a wreck Saturday killed 41-year-old Jamin Seabert; 39-year-old Kimberly Seabert, both of Reeds Spring, and 19-year-old Braeden Seabert, of Watseka, Illinois. Police say Lynch was drunk and had meth in his system.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Lynch reportedly caused a crash in Greene County and fled into Springfield.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Lynch hit a vehicle at a Springfield stoplight, then went through the intersection and hit the Seaberts’ vehicle, which was knocked into another vehicle’s path.

Lynch was treated for moderate injuries and booked in county jail Sunday. The drivers of the other two vehicles weren’t injured.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader