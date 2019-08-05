Lane closures across JB Bridge to affect Illinois traffic for 2 weeks

TOWN AND COUNTY, Mo. – Drivers heading into Illinois will want to avoid using I-255 during weekdays, as crews will have lanes closed on the Jefferson Barracks Bridge for the next two weeks.
Crews will have two eastbound lanes closed across the bridge over the Mississippi River between 5:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. daily Mondays through Thursdays the weeks of August 5 and August 12. All lanes will be open for the evening rush hour. They will be making repairs to an expansion joint on the bridge during this work.