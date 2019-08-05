× Neighborhood Net Project school bus stop volunteer training begins Monday

ST. LOUIS – Better Family Life begins training for volunteers in its Neighborhood Net Project.

The project aims to get students acclimated to their surroundings and feel comfortable while waiting for their school bus. The volunteers will make sure the students get on the right school bus during the first week of school August 13 – August 16.

The organization wants 500 men18 and older to be vetted and trained.

Two-hour training sessions are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust on Delmar.

Volunteer Information Session

August 5th and 6th

3643 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63108

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM