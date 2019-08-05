Pet of the Week: Atlas

Posted 12:09 pm, August 5, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - The pet of the week is a 1-year-old terrier mix named Atlas! He's a very sweet boy who's never met a stranger.

Atlas loves going on walks and is an excellent cuddler. Since he's still a puppy, Atlas needs a family who can work with him on basic obedience and training but he listens well and aims to please his people.

You can visit Atlas at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.