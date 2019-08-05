× Police chase starts in Granite City, ends in East St. Louis

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – One person is in custody awaiting charges after leading Granite City police on a chase Monday afternoon.

According to Detective Lieutenant Nick Novacich, a spokesman for the Granite City Police Department, the chase began around 4:30 p.m.

An officer noticed a reckless driver and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver refused to pull over and attempted to drive away.

The pursuit ended on 4th Street in East St. Louis, Novacich said. No one was injured during the chase.

The suspect won’t be identified until charges are filed.