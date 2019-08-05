President Trump addresses divided nation after weekend of mass shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - “We must do a better job of identifying that danger and early warning signs,” President Donald Trump said Monday after 31 people were killed in mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

The president has called for reforms on mental health and gun laws.

“I am directing the Department of Justice to work in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies, as well as social media companies to develop tools that can detect mass shooters before they strike,” Trump said.

Twenty-one-year-old Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas drove more than 9 hours west and stormed an El Paso Walmart on Saturday. Police believe he posted an anti-immigrant manifesto with racist views before he shot 22 people and injured 24 more. Crusius eventually surrendered to police.

Less than 24 hours later, 24-year-old Connor Betts of Bellbrook, Ohio opened fire in a crowded neighborhood of bars and restaurants in Dayton. Betts, who was wearing body armor and a mask, killed 9 people and wounded 27 others before police confronted and killed him.