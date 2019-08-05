Researches discover new blood test to accurately predict Alzheimer’s years before brain scan can

ST. LOUIS -  Brain changes in Alzheimer`s disease begin up to 20 years before the characteristic memory loss and confusion occur.  So, what if there could be a way to detect early brain changes that lead to Alzheimers' well before the disease becomes apparent?

Last week, Washington University researchers published results of a study that represent a key step toward a blood test to diagnose people on track to develop Alzheimer`s before symptoms arise

Dr. Suzanne Schindler Neurologist at The Washington University School Of Medicine joined FOX 2 to discuss the groundbreaking discovery.

