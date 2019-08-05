STLMoms: Maximize tutoring success with Oasis Tutoring Program

Posted 8:47 am, August 5, 2019

ST. LOUIS -  Many families are getting back into the school routine and for many, that means finding a tutor.

St. Louis County Library Director  Kristen Sorth along with Mary Click from Oasis National Intergenerational Tutoring Director joined FOX 2 to discuss a Tutoring Program opportunity to keep their reading skills on track.

Children participating in the free program will work one-on-one for 30-minute sessions with older adults who serve as tutors with the Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring Program.  The sessions will focus on reading and literacy skills. Each week, kids who participate in the program will take home a free book to encourage reading after the tutoring session.

 

