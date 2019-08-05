Strides for Hope run to support families who have lost children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Vikki Collier and Ross Chickering of Infant Loss Resources, a long with Leslie Dempewolf and Diane Bashirian, who have lost children to Suddent Infant Death Syndrome, join the show to discuss a special event to support Infant Loss Resources.

Strides for Hope 5K run and 1 mile walk will be August 10th at 8:30 A.M. beginning in Forest Park at the Upper Muny parking lot.

Registration begins at 7:00 A.M. followed by a Memorial Dove release at 8:00. Following the race, there will be race awards at 9:30 and the Kids Zone is open from 9:30-11:00 A.M.

For more information, visit infontlossresources.org or call 314-241-7437.