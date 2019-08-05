Tim’s Travels: Back to School with Goodwill

Posted 7:02 am, August 5, 2019

ST. LOUIS -   Have you looked at the calendar lately? It's almost back-to-school time and MERS Goodwill is a great back to school destination.

At Goodwill, parents, students and teachers can find a one-stop-shop for all their back to school needs, including nice, gently used apparel from great brands, along with a selection of accessories, including backpacks, lunch boxes, pens, and pencils.

Tim Ezell learned by shopping at Goodwill, students have the freedom to define their style at budget-friendly prices.

