2019-20 Billikens Mens Basketball Will Have Local Flavor

The 2019-20 Saint Louis University Billikens men’s basketball team will feature a strong local element. A pair of freshmen will be playing some major minutes for the Billikens this coming winter. Forward Terrence Hargrove Jr. from East St. Louis and point guard Yuri Collins from St. Mary’s, both had great high school careers. The Billikens are hoping Hargrove and Collins step right into college basketball and contribute this coming season.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow caught up with the Billiken freshmen.