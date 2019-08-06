St. Clair organization providing opportunities for people with disabilities

Posted 9:45 am, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 09:48AM, August 6, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Did you know that people with disabilities are the largest minority in the US? Many of people with disabilities have difficulty finding a job.

That's where an organization out of St. Clair County comes in to help provide those opportunities and make the workplace more inclusive.

We welcome Cindy Layman here on Fox 2 to talk about the 5th Annual "Accommodations For Success".

For more information:

5th Annual Accommodation for Success
Thursday, August 8, 2019
Belleville West High School 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West
Register at www.eventbrite.com search for : 5th annual accomodations for success tickets

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.