St. Clair organization providing opportunities for people with disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Did you know that people with disabilities are the largest minority in the US? Many of people with disabilities have difficulty finding a job.

That's where an organization out of St. Clair County comes in to help provide those opportunities and make the workplace more inclusive.

We welcome Cindy Layman here on Fox 2 to talk about the 5th Annual "Accommodations For Success".

For more information:

5th Annual Accommodation for Success

Thursday, August 8, 2019

Belleville West High School 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West

Register at www.eventbrite.com search for : 5th annual accomodations for success tickets