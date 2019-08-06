Chicago police find drugs, guns and another gator in raid

Posted 10:20 am, August 6, 2019, by

CHICAGO, Ill. – Chicago isn’t quite ready to say see you later, alligator.

The Chicago Sun Times reports that officers serving a search warrant at a northwest side house found a 3-foot alligator along with some guns and drugs. They turned the alligator over to animal control.

The discovery comes about a month after an alligator swimming around a city park lagoon captured the attention of the city for about a week before the alligator, dubbed Chance the Snapper, was captured by a gator hunter who was flown in from Florida.

And a couple weeks ago, two brothers posted a Facebook video in which they claimed to have found another alligator in the lagoon, though police suspect they put the gator in the lagoon themselves.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.