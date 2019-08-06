Fatal crash shuts down EB I-70 in Wentzville; road closure expected for hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. - A portion of eastbound Interstate 70 is closed due to a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

The three-vehicle accident closed the lanes near Wentzville Parkway around 6:10 a.m.

According to Wentzville police, one person was killed and another was injured in the crash. Bommarito Automoivtie SkyFOX flew over the scene were a pickup truck, SUV and semi-truck appeared to be involved.

During the closure, traffic is being diverted onto Wentzville Parkway; the roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Check the latest road conditions here:FOX2Now.com/Traffic

This is the backup behind the crash that has EB 70 closed at Wentzville Parkway. The update is now 4 patients being taken from the scene. This first came across as a crash with entrapment @fox2now #stltraffic Avoid the area pic.twitter.com/2bdnap4gHk — Monica Adams (@MonicaonFOX) August 6, 2019