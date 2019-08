× Crews work to repair 16-inch water main break in Florissant

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Crews were working tirelessly to repair a water main break that ruptured in Florissant Tuesday morning.

The 16-inch water main break was first reported around 3:00 a.m in the area of Patterson between Mullanphy and Angelus Street.

Missouri American Water responded to the scene to help repair the damage.