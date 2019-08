Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Sundays will soon look a lot like weekdays at FedEx and UPS as delivery drivers head out to neighborhoods to deliver online orders to doorsteps.

Both companies will roll out the expanded schedule in January after the holiday shopping season.

The Wall Street Journal reports, Sunday driver will be paid less than Monday-Saturday drivers. The journal says the lower-paid workforce is the best way for both companies to turn a profit and compete with Amazon.