Ferguson five years after Michael Browns death

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The "Ferguson Civilian Review Board" met not too long ago with just one audience member in attendance. The group was formed after the Michael Brown shooting five years ago to investigate complaints against police.

Has apathy set in five years following the Ferguson unrest? That's a good question for St. Louis Prosecutor Wesly Bell.

Prosecutor Wesley Bell joins us on Fox 2 to talk about the changes since the Ferguson unrest and since he became the St. Louis County prosecutor.

