Get to know your local Law enforcement at National Night Out Against Crime

SHREWSBURY, Mo. – Tuesday is the Annual National Night Out Against Crime.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Then National Night Out was officially started in 1984 where some neighborhoods hosted block parties, festivals, parades, and cookouts.

Shrewsbury will be hosting a festival in Wehner Park from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. There will be police vehicles, fire trucks, a SWAT vehicle, and ARCH Medical helicopter. Families will be able to meet and interact with local law enforcement.

There are also events happening in Troy, U-City, East St. Louis, Edwardsville and De Soto.

