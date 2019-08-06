Gun found in St. Louis Lambert Airport restroom

Posted 4:47 pm, August 6, 2019, by

St. Louis-Lambert International Airport

ST. LOUIS (AP) – An investigation has begun after an employee found a gun in a restroom at Lambert Airport in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the weapon was discovered Sunday on the non-secure side of Terminal 2. The employee notified Airport Police. Spokeswoman Jessica Black says Airport Police are conducting the investigation.

Black declined to give any details about the type of gun found. She says security of passengers and travelers “is, and always will be, a top priority” at the airport.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.