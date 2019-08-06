Gun lock giveaway at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Gun violence is on the minds of many Americans in St. Louis since last weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital has seen an 18 percent increase in cases involving gun violence over last year. In fact, two deaths they believe could’ve been prevented had there been gun locks on weapons.

After a Trauma 1 conference left them with a small surplus of funds, hospital officials decided to use the money to buy gun locks and give them out free of charge, no questions asked.

The cable gun locks, which are threaded through the weapon so a magazine cannot be inserted, are available in the pediatric emergency entrance.

In five weeks, the hospital has handed out more than 250 gun locks.

In front of Cardinal Glennon sits a statue of a young child who was a victim to gun violence. That statue was made of melted guns seized in the city of St. Louis.