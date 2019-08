Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The school bell will ring for some students this week and for many others next week. For some children, it's not just about school supplies it's about having a meal to eat.

Paul Roberts is a Store Manager with Gordman's and is here this morning on Fox 2 with more on how they are supporting the non profit No Kid Hungry.

