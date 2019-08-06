× Jefferson County Health Department offers back-to-school immunizations for students

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Jefferson County Health Department is offering back to school immunizations for students.

Vaccines are free for those with Medicaid or have no insurance. Most private insurance is also accepted.

Immunizations are required for Jefferson County students entering kindergarten, eighth grade, or their senior year of high school.

Shots are available from 8:00 a.m. until 7:30p.m. at the Jefferson County Health Department in Hillsboro for children and families who qualify.