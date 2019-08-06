Man who fled after pickup hit 2 boys gets 25 years

DRAKESVILLE, Ia. – A judge has imprisoned a man who fled after his pickup truck struck and killed a 9-year-old boy and injured his 12-year-old brother in southeast Iowa.

Davis County District Court records say 42-year-old Terry Petary, of Drakesville, was sentenced Monday to 25 years. He’d pleaded guilty in June to four felony charges: vehicular homicide, causing serious injury by vehicle, failure to stop at the accident scene and possession of methamphetamine.

The Iowa State Patrol says Petary’s pickup struck the boys a little before 10 p.m. June 24 last year as they walked on a rural road west of Drakesville. The patrol identified the dead boy as 9-year-old Merlin Beechy and his brother as 12-year-old Nathan Beechy, of rural Drakesville.

