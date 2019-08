× Money Saver – Casual Shirts Men’s Clothing Sale at Macy’s

ST. LOUIS – It’s a clearance sale going on with discounts on men’s shirts.

While supplies, last get up to 85-percent off men’s casual button-down shirts.

Find a selection from as much as $69 dollars for less than ten bucks.

From plaid to tropical to short and long-sleeved it’s all marked down. On some shirts, you may also use a coupon code to get an additional 20-percent off.

In-store pickup is free or spend $75 dollars for free shipping.